Drink to beat cold and flu season with a DIY immune-boosting shot, latte & smoothie

The bustle of the holidays often means less sleep, more travel, and more time spent in closer-than-usual quarters with family and friends, all of which can up our odds of catching a cold.

We’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on three immune-boosting drinks – from shots to lattes to smoothies – to enhance your body’s ability to fend off bacteria and viruses and help you beat cold and flu season.

Added bonus: Each of these has the added benefit of squeezing even more nutrients into our day.

Elderberry Shot

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 ounce elderberry syrup

1,000 mg powdered vitamin C

Swerve to taste

2-3 ounces water

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients into a small glass; have up to four times daily.

Per Serving: 40 calories, 0 grams fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 65 sodium, 13 grams carbohydrate, 0 gram fiber, 9 grams sugar, 0 grams protein

##

Greek yogurt is packed with probiotics that may reduce symptoms of the common cold, and might help to prevent us from getting sick in the first place. Combine that with boldly-colored fruits and vegetables which are linked to a stronger immune system and a lower risk of cold and flu, and this smoothie is truly a super food.

Immune Power Smoothie

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

½ cup pumpkin puree

4 ounces 100% carrot juice

½ cup 2% plain Greek yogurt

½ cup raspberries (fresh or frozen)

1 teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 dash black pepper

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender, add ice, and blend until smooth.

Per Serving: 210 calories, 3.5 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 135 sodium, 28 grams carbohydrate, 10 gram fiber, 15 grams sugar, 15 grams protein

##

Immunity Latte

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 scoop protein powder (e.g. Sun Warrior Gold vegan protein, chocolate or vanilla)

4 ounces unsweetened almond milk

6 ounces coffee or 2-3 ounces coffee concentrate or 1-2 shots espresso

1 drop of Thieves Essential Oil by Young Living

Instructions:

For hot latte: Stir protein powder into heated almond milk and blend with milk frother or immersion blender. Add drop of Thieves essential oil and blend briefly to mix. Pour into hot coffee or espresso.

For iced latte: In a shaker cup or blender, combine protein powder, almond milk and drop of Thieves essential oil, and shake or blend to mix. Add in coffee or espresso (preferably chilled) and pour over ice to serve.

Per Serving: 100 calories, 3 grams fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 120 sodium,5 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 0 grams sugar, 17 grams protein

##

