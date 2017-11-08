× Coast Guard investigating fire on rig in the Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS- The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a fire on a Shell “Enchilada” rig in the Gulf of Mexico.

Watch Standers say that they got a call of a fire on the rig, located approximately 100 nautical miles south of Vermilion Bay, around 2 a.m.

There were 46 crew members on board the rig at the time of the fire.

The have all been successfully evacuated and accounted for.

Two crew members were reported injured in the fire.

They were airlifted via Shell helicopter and transported to a local hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A Coast Guard Helicopter did do a flyover of the rig this morning and did not see any signs of fire, but there is no official confirmation that the blaze is extinguished.

They also report no signs of environmental impact.