CMA Awards: Mary Steele’s predictions for country’s biggest night

NEW ORLEANS -- Popular country DJ, New Orleans' own Mary Steele of 101.1 WNOE, has some predictions about country music's biggest night.

The 51st annual CMA Awards will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday night. The CMA Awards will air at 7 p.m. on WGNO-ABC 26.

Hundreds of A-list celebrities and country music fans will pack the arena for a night of star-studded performances and awards.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are hosting again this year. There will also be performances from Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Maren Morris and Pink.

Justin Timberlake will also be performing with Chris Stapleton.

The Entertainer of the Year Award is no doubt the biggest honor of the night.

Here are the nominees: Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban.

