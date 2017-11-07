Would you eat it? Mock Apple Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's Apple Pie, without the apples! Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking it up today!

A fall favorite is getting a twist! Test Kitchen Taylor is making an apple pie with no apples, no apple products, and no apple flavored anything. The verdict? It tastes JUST like apple pie! Tamica and LBJ were astounded!

Mock Apple Pie

2 cups sugar 2 tsp. cream of tartar 1-3/4 cups water Zest and 2 Tbsp. juice of 1 lemon 1 pkg. (14.1 oz.) ready-to-use refrigerated pie crust (2 crusts) 36 RITZ Crackers, coarsely broken (about 1-3/4 cups) 2 Tbsp. butter or margarine, cut into small pieces 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon Mix sugar and cream of tartar in medium saucepan. Gradually stir in water. Bring to boil on high heat; simmer on low heat 5 min. or until mixture is reduced to 1-1/2 cups. Stir in zest and juice; cool 30 min. Heat oven to 425°F. Roll out 1 crust on lightly floured surface to 11-inch circle; place in 9-inch pie plate. Place cracker crumbs in crust. Pour sugar syrup over crumbs; top with butter and cinnamon. Roll out remaining crust to 10-inch circle; place over pie. Seal and flute edge. Cut several slits in top crust to permit steam to escape. Bake 30 to 35 min. or until golden brown. Cool.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!