Top box office films to see this week!

NEW ORLEANS — It was another busy weekend at the box office and the box office numbers are in.

#3 at the box office is Jigsaw. Last weekend the 8th franchise to the Saw movies landed at number one for the week. Jigsaw had a budget of $10 million to make and has now grossed over $59 million worldwide. Seems like people have been eagerly awaiting the next Saw movie after all!

This week the Tomatometer is at 32% and 94% of moviegoers liked the films. Critics say “Jigsaw definitely won’t win many converts to the Saw franchise, but for longtime fans, it should prove a respectably revolting — if rarely scary — diversion.”

#2 at the box office was the Atlanta shot A Bad Moms Christmas. This is the second edition of the franchise that stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn. There was a $28 million budget for the film that grossed $27.9 million worldwide. A Bad Moms Christmas scored 31% on the Tomatometer and 56% of moviegoers liked the film. Critics say “Featuring twice the moms but roughly half the laughs, A Bad Moms Christmas is a slapdash holiday sequel that falls short of the original with a disappointing dearth of good cheer.”

Finally, at #1 the Disney & Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok with a huge lead at the box office on opening weekend. Thor: Ragnarok delivered the 7th largest opening for a film in the Marvel Cinematic Univers.

The estimated budget to make the film was $180 million. So far the film has earned over $122 million domestically and over $308 million in foreign box offices. That brings the total gross to $431 million worldwide! As far as what people are saying about the film, according to the Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, the filmed scored 90% of moviegoers who liked the movie. The Tomatometer scored a high 93%!

Critics say it’s “Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise — and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

