The $50,000 pitch, health care innovators compete to win the grand prize

The BioChallenge Pitch Competition is back for the 5th year, to educate biotech innovators and showcase groundbreaking research being done around the state. The week includes a showcase of university research, the BioChallenge pitch competition, and the closing golf scramble tournament at City Park.

The two largest events of the year are open to the public and kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 8. The University Tech Showcase and the BioChallenge competition has over $50,000 on the line for the winning pitch, and will bring together entrepreneurs, university researchers, students, clinicians, investors and the general business community to provide support to science startups that are developing new life-saving technologies.

The events will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Joy Theater at 1200 Canal Street beginning at 9:00 a.m.

At 11:00 a.m., four top regional entrepreneurs will take the stage at the BioChallenge to pitch investors and industry experts for a shot at multiple prizes to fund growth and hiring. This year’s finalists include health innovators Instapath, Obatala Sciences, RDnote, and Ready Responders. The grand prize winner will be awarded $25,000 cash. The New Orleans BioFund will award $25,000 in investment funding, and the audience will vote on a favorite startup to receive $2,500.

The events will connect innovators in the state with industry experts and researchers from around the nation, bringing technological breakthroughs to patients and physicians worldwide. Last year, the Innovation Louisiana events brought together nearly 500 startup founders, academic researchers, physicians, students, intellectual property professionals, and other attendees from ten states, eight universities, and five hospital systems.

The 2017 Innovation Louisiana series of events takes place November 5-10 in New Orleans, La. Learn more about Innovation Louisiana at www.neworleansbio.com/innovationla.

