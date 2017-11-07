× Search for women who stole food from Dollar General in New Orleans East

New Orleans – Police are looking for three women who shoplifted from a Dollar General in New Orleans East.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. on Oct 29. in the 110000 block of Morrison Road.

Police say the women entered the store, took baskets, filled them with food, and left without paying.

Here are the suspect descriptions:

The first suspect is described as 5’7″ tall, heavy build, and wearing a purple Mardi Gras shirt with a clown on it.

The second suspect is described as 5’8″ tall, slim build, and wearing a tan trench coat and shorts.

The third suspect is described as 5’7″ tall, and wearing a black jacket, black leggings, and black Nike slippers.

All three were spotted leaving in a blue unknown make and model two-door vehicle with Louisiana license plate # 888AMF.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seventh District detectives at (504)-685-6070 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.