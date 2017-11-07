× New art exhibit features new generation of local women artists

NEW ORLEANS – A month-long art exhibition will showcase a new generation of local women artists based in New Orleans.

The exhibition, dubbed “Femaissance,” will take place at Oleander On Royal gallery.

The exhibition will shine a spotlight on the work of both established and emerging painters, photographers, potters, jewelers, and clothing designers.

Some of the participating artists are Shelby Stoor, Alexandra Killburn, Robyn Leroy Evans, Aibail Berger, Maddie Stratton, Akasha Rabut, Lindsay Tomlinson, Sarrah Danziger, Lena Kolb, Emily Ferretti, Katie Barrosso, Flora Cabilli, DeOrin Payne, and Erica Lipoff.

Created by and for the women of New Orleans, “Femaissance” celebrates the power of female collaboration as well as the city’s brilliantly complex renaissance women.

“From Nina Compton to Solange, New Orleans is breeding a new generation of creative talent,” guest curator Madeline Rose said.

On Friday, November 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be the opening party at Oleander On Royal located at 1000 Royal Street.

Throughout the month there are other events planned:

-November 19th- Vintage Pop-up.

-November 30th- Pajama Dance Party

-December 2nd-“Run 4 All Women” film screening

-December 3rd- Pop-up work space

-December 7th-Panel of female leaders in the non-profit sphere

-December 10th- Closing party

For more information about “Femaissance” and Oleander On Royal, click HERE.