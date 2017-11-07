× Luna Fete 2017 kicks off with new art installation

NEW ORLEANS — There’s a cool new light installation at Aloft hotel in the CBD. The lights represent one of dozens of contemporary projections that will be up for this year’s Luna Fete. The installation at Aloft will be permanent and represents the Mississippi and its tributaries and is a subtle reminder to all about the importance of environmental conservation on a local level.

“Art, especially public art is about collaboration and working together. Which, is really what art in general should point toward, is our ability to connect to create long term solutions and ideas,” says Luna Fete and Aloft installation artist Martin Benson.

Luna Fete strives to put our city on the map by showcasing light installations in December as an incentive to promote local art and artists. Luna Fete kicks off on December 6th.