MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Willie Fritz of the Tulane Green Wave looks on during first quarter action against the Florida International Golden Panthers on October 14, 2017 at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Fritz: Wave has to be “tough minded”
Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz saw his team must stay the course during a four game losing streak.
The Wave lost to Cincinnati Saturday, 17-16. The Bearcats snapped a five game losing streak.
Here’s what Fritz told media Tuesday.
Tulane fell to 1-4 in American Athletic Conference play, and 3-6 overall.
Tulane plays at East Carolina Saturday night. ECU is 1-4, 2-7 overall.