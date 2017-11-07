× Fritz: Wave has to be “tough minded”

Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz saw his team must stay the course during a four game losing streak.

The Wave lost to Cincinnati Saturday, 17-16. The Bearcats snapped a five game losing streak.

Here’s what Fritz told media Tuesday.

Tulane fell to 1-4 in American Athletic Conference play, and 3-6 overall.

Tulane plays at East Carolina Saturday night. ECU is 1-4, 2-7 overall.

Kickoff is 6 pm central time.