Coroner: 2 inmates who died within days showed no signs of physical trauma

NEW ORLEANS – Neither one of the pair of inmates who died within days of each other after being transferred from the Orleans Parish jail to the hospital showed signs of trauma.

Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse released a statement today citing an existing medical condition in one case and a buildup of fluid in the lungs in the other.

Thirty-two-year-old Narada Mealey, who died on November 2, suffered from a pyloric ulcer and showed signs of recent surgical repair.

The second inmate, 27-year-old Evan Sullivan, suffered from a severe pulmonary edema when he died on November 5, according to Rouse.

Autopsies revealed no signs of physical trauma in either case.

Both cases remain open pending the results of toxicology tests and microscopic analysis, Rouse said.