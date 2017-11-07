Cookin’ with Nino: Butternut Squash Apple Andouille Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 1 rib of celery, chopped
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 1 clove garlic finely chopped
- ½ lb andouille sausage, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 1 butternut squash, peeled, seeds removed, chopped to ¼ inch squares
- 1 tart green apple, peeled, cored, chopped finely
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup water
- Pinches of nutmeg, cinnamon, cayenne, salt and pepper
- Italian parsley for garnish
- Chives for garnish
Instructions:
- In a large saucepan over medium-high heat add the butter for 1-2 minutes. Add the onion, celery and carrot and andouille sausage and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add squash, apple, broth and water. Bring to boil. Cover, turn the heat down to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes or until squash and carrots soften. Puree, and return to pot.
- Add salt and spices to taste, and garnish with chives or parsley.
