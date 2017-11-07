Cookin’ with Nino: Butternut Squash Apple Andouille Soup

Posted 6:10 AM, November 7, 2017, by

Butternut Squash Apple Andouille Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
  • 1 rib of celery, chopped
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic finely chopped
  • ½ lb andouille sausage, finely chopped
  • 2 Tbsp butter
  • 1 butternut squash, peeled, seeds removed, chopped to ¼ inch squares
  • 1 tart green apple, peeled, cored, chopped finely
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 1 cup water
  • Pinches of nutmeg, cinnamon, cayenne, salt and pepper
  • Italian parsley for garnish
  • Chives for garnish

Instructions:

  1. In a large saucepan over medium-high heat add  the butter for 1-2 minutes.  Add the onion, celery and carrot and andouille sausage and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
  2. Add squash, apple, broth and water.  Bring to boil.  Cover, turn the heat down to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes or until squash and carrots soften.  Puree, and return to  pot.
  3. Add salt and spices to taste, and garnish with chives or parsley.

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.

Related stories