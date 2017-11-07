× Birds above water: Pelicans over .500 mark for first time in Gentry era

The New Orleans Pelicans have a winning record for the first time in 3 years.

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins combined for 69 points in a 117-112 win Tuesday night at Indiana. For the first time since the 2010-2011 season, the Pelicans have won four in a row on the road.

New Orleans, after a third consecutive win, moved to 6-5 on the season.

The Pelicans allowed Indiana 75 first half points. But, New Orleans rallied with a strong third quarter, outscoring Indiana 35-19.

“We have to be a team that is locked in. We keep striving for consistency. I think we are getting there,” said head coach Alvin Gentry.

“We have a ways to go, but we are doing a good job of moving in that direction.”

Anthony Davis scored 37 points, and grabbed 14 rebounds. Davis also had 4 assists, and 2 blocks. He was 14 of 18 from the field.

DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks.

The Pelicans play at Toronto Thursday night.