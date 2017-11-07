× 6 people indicted for murder of Loomis armored car guard Hector Trochez back in 2013, One suspect still on the run

New Orleans- Acting U.S. Attorney has announced the unsealing of an indictment in the December 18th, 2013 murder of Loomis Armored Car Guard Hector Trochez as he was making a cash delivery to the Chase Bank at the corner of Carrollton and Claiborne Avenues in New Orleans.

The six people named in the 4 count indictment are 28-year-old Lilbear George; 31-year-old Jeremy Esteves; 25-year-old Curtis Johnson Jr. ; 30-year-old Chuckwudi Ofomata; 24-year-old Robert Brumfield III; and 24-year-old Jasmine Theophile, are all from New Orleans.

5 of the defendants could face the death penalty for killing Mr. Trochez.

Acting U.S. Attorney Evans stressed that this Indictment is an allegation and the guilt of the defendants must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Five of the six suspects are currently in custody, but the FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating Robert Brumfield III a/k/a Lil Rob

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brumfield is asked to call the FBI New Orleans Field Office at 504-816-3000.