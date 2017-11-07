× 3 injured in 2 alarm fire at Treme rooming house

NEW ORLEANS – Three people were injured in an overnight fire at a Treme rooming house.

According the the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire broke out shortly before midnight on November 6 at The Tirc Hotel in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street.

When they arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

At that time, firefighters were alerted that there were still people trapped on the second floor, and a second alarm was sounded.

Firefighters then conducted a door-to-door search of the 30-room hotel.

The were able to locate one adult male who was pulled from the building.

He was transported to the hospital to be treated for second degree burns and smoke inhalation.

A second victim was located outside of the building, suffering from what appeared to be two broken ankles from jumping from a second floor window.

He was also transported to the hospital.

A third victim was treated at the scene for a cut to the arm that he sustained while fleeing the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 12:47 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.