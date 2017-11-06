× Would you eat it? Bacon Brittle

NEW ORLEANS- Move over peanuts, bacon is in the house!

Amy from the food blog Oh Bite It loves to experiment with bacon, and this one pretty much takes the cake.

Check it out, Bacon Brittle.

It’s real easy to make.

This is what you need:

9×13″ Baking Sheet

Room Temp Butter, just to coat the Baking Sheet

1 1/2 cups Sugar

1/2 cup Light Corn Syrup

3/4 cup cold Water

Pinch of Salt

1 lb Crispy and Crumbled Bacon

1 tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 tsp. Baking Soda

A hammer!

Mix the sugar, corn syrup, water and salt in a saucepan.

Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved.

Stir in the crispy and crumbled Bacon, continue to cook, stirring often so the Bacon doesn’t burn, until the mixture is amber in color!

Then stir in the vanilla and baking soda.

Pour the goodness onto the buttered baking sheet and spread it out evenly.

Set aside until it’s completely cool. Then start crackin’!

Amy describes it as salty, smoky, candied slabs of crispy bacon suspended in sweet and crunchy brittle.