The ice cream shop visit that turned into a car theft investigation

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a guy who made a mess inside of a business then stole one customer's car. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 3, at an ice cream parlor in the 2600 block of Saint Claude Avenue.

Surveillance video shows how it happened. To get a better look, click on the video button above.

The suspect is first seen as he walks down the sidewalk while carrying a paper bag. He pauses outside the business to put on some sunglasses before walking inside of it.

Once inside, the man is seen dropping his bag. Store workers say it was a McDonald's bag. Once the bag hits the ground, the camera footage shows its contests spilling across a section of the business' floor.

Three customers saw what happened and approached the man. The security camera footage shows them picking up some of the contents to help the man cleanup the mess.

Moments later the trio of customers leaves the store and the man begins to approach the counter.

But that's where things take a turn, and a crime is committed.

On his way to the business' counter, the man notices a sweater that appears to have been left behind on a table. He is seen picking it up and walking out the door, just moments after the trio who helped him left the scene.

But the man did not return the favor. Instead, once outside, he finds some car keys in the pockets of the sweater then finds the car that they operate. The security camera footage shows the man get inside the car and drive it away.

Workers at the business say the car did not belong to the customers who helped the man. Instead, they say the keys -- and the sweater -- belonged to another customer who was in the restroom at the time of the theft.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.