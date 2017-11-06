× Tambourine lady gets down at Southern University’s football game

BATON ROUGE, La— She’s known as the “Tambourine Lady” at Southern Univerisity in Baton Rouge.

Over the weekend, the Jags faced Prairie View A&M in their last home game of the season.

During the game, the Human Jukebox were playing a song, and then there she was!

Shaking her tambourine and dancing to the band’s rendition of Lumidee’s “Never Leave.”

So far the video has over 429,000 views, 9,000 likes, almost 10,000 shares and 4,000 comments on Facebook!

The video was provided to us by Jerry W. Jones Jr.