Sam’s Poboys, making great sandwiches for nearly fifty years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jefferson, LA-- Just a few blocks off of River Road in Jefferson, there stands a building that has been serving up a variety of sandwiches, daily specials and that family feeling for nearly fifty years. That place is Sam's Poboys. Owner Jackie Dupeire tells us that the shop was originally a local grocery store that eventually morphed into a neighborhood sandwich shop. Sam was Jackie's father. He opened and ran the business until 1970. At that point, Jackie and her late husband Wally took over and ran things until Wally's death in 1995. Jackie and family have kept the legacy going since then. And family isn't just part of the day-to-day staff. Sam's has such a constant and dedicated group of customers, that many of Jackie's regulars are considered family as well.

Jackie tells us that Sam's offers nearly two dozen hot and cold sandwiches. They also offer up daily specials like Red Beans and rice, a veal cutlet or their biggest seller a Chicken Parm Poboy. This sandwich has folks flocking to Sam's each Wednesday. It is so popular that it has been featured recently in the New Orleans Advocate. This sandwich is really something to behold. It starts with fried chicken breasts, two kinds of cheeses and a meat sauce that will knock your socks off. Dupeire says that the key to the sandwich is that meat sauce. It starts with Jackie cooking down here seasonings and then adding 20 pounds of ground meat to her seasonings and tomato sauce. After a few hours of cooking this sauce down. what you get is a thick and hearty meat sauce that is one of the most substantial red gravy's I've ever had. If you are more of a past and sauce fan, no problem. Sam's also serves up a spaghetti and meat sauce plate that will certainly please your palette.

Another poboy that does well at Sam's is the hot sausage poboy. This poboy is made with tender hot sausage links that are butterflied open and served on french bread with all the fixins (mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles). This sandwich dressed is a killer. It is so good. The sausage is really tender. The dressing is a cool fresh compliment to the sausage. Wow! Jackie says that the way she prepares the sausage links is the key to how the sausage stays so tender and flavorful. Believe me, if you get one of these you will surely be back for more. Most of Sam's poboys come in three sizes. If you aren't quite up for a poboy, the fine folks at Sam's will also whip up your favorite breakfast or lunch sandwich on white, wheat or even a bun. So get on over to Jefferson for a bite of local poboy history.