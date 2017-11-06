× Pup News: Meet Sansa

Sansa is a 38-pound sweetheart. She is a wiggly butt and an all around happy girl. Sansa walks well on a leash and knows how to “sit” – usually she is too wiggly to get a proper sit though. She lived with another dog, in her former home; however, she can be dog specific so we recommend a meet and greet with any dogs in the home at the shelter to be safe. Sansa has been the office dog a few times and was very well behaved. She loves taking naps in the doggy bed!

Unfortunately, Sansa has been approved for our fospice program. Her adoption fee is waived and reasonable medical costs the shelter can provide will be provided at no cost to the adopter for the remainder of her life. Sansa is an amazing girl and we would love to see her get into a home ASAP so she can enjoy what time she has left.

To find if this dog is still available for adoption, please stop by the shelter. Please provide the ID number (Pet ID: SN-08-07-01) at that time.

Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter – Eastbank

1 Humane Way, Harahan, LA 70123

(504) 736-6111

Email: jpasadoptEB@gmail.com to adopt

Email: jpasfosterEB@gmail.com to foster

