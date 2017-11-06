× NOPD asks for help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

New Orleans- The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Detectives say that the mother of 14-year-old Lindsey Madrid told them that she woke up around 1:30 Monday morning when her dogs started barking and discovered that Lindsey had left her home in the 2300 block of North Villere Street.

Lindsey’s mother told investigators that she had last seen her daughter in her bedroom around 9:30 Sunday night.

Lindsey Madrid is described as a Hispanic female, standing about 5’8″ and weighing 120 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lindsey Madrid is asked to call NOPD 5th District Detectives at 504-658-6050.