New Orleans nun shares climate teachings with Pope

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Carmelite teacher is using Pope Francis’ climate teachings to inspire students around the world.

Sister Jane Remson heads up the locally-based Carmelite NGO.

She came up with lesson plans in theology, environmental science, social studies, and humanities for grades nine through 12.

They’re designed to teach students how to think critically and protect the earth.

Sister Remson visited Rome this past weekend and got to show off her new curriculum directly to the pontiff.

Anyone is able to download the 252-page volume in English and Spanish.

Pope Francis published his own climate teachings, back in 2015.