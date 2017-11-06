× Murder-suicide under investigation in eastern St. Tammany

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Detectives are working an apparent murder-suicide that occurred late last night.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the investigation in a Facebook post this morning.

The investigation is focused on an area in the East end of the parish, according to the post.

Sheriff Randy Smith is expected to reveal more details about the investigation this afternoon.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more details on this developing story.