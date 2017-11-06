× Man shoots ex-girlfriend, then himself, after North Shore police chase

LACOMBE, La. – A Pearl River man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in Lacombe on Sunday night before killing himself.

Twenty-eight-year-old Krystie Landor called police just before 11 p.m. on November 5 to report that her ex-boyfriend, who she had a protective order against, was riding in a truck that had followed her home, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Moments later, police received a second call that Landor had been shot multiple times.

She later died at a local hospital.

Responding officers located a truck driven by 55-year-old Leslie Davis, and attempted to pull Davis over.

Instead, Davis sped off, stopping at a home on Garrett’s Prime Run in Pearl River, where 36-year-old John Malveaux jumped out of the truck and ran inside.

As officers were arresting Davis, Malveaux, who was Landor’s ex-boyfriend and is believed to have shot her, shot and killed himself inside the home.

Davis was arrested and charged with principal to the commission of a crime – first-degree murder.