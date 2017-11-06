× Man caught wearing woman’s UGG boots after breaking into her house, stealing her car

NEW ORLEANS – A 19-year-old man is behind bars after police found him wearing a woman’s boots while sitting inside her vehicle a short time after he broke into her home and stole her car.

The unidentified woman woke up around 5:40 a.m. on November 6 to find Michael McCormack inside her home in the 500 block of Cadiz Street.

The victim told McCormack to leave, and he did.

After calling police to report the incident, the victim ran outside to flag down a responding officer after she saw McCormack get inside her vehicle and drive away.

The officer caught up to McCormack at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Annunciation Street.

He was wearing a pair of the victim’s UGG boots, according to the NOPD.

McCormack was arrested and charged with burglary.