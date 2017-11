× Little boy getting down at a second line in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS— Down here in New Orleans, we seem to breed dancers as soon as they are out the womb!

Check out this little guy’s amazing footwork!

This was at a second line through the Magnolia in uptown on Sunday.

The video has about 4,000 views and was provided to us by Itchy_world.

You can check out more second line videos like this on his Instagram page!