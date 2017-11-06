× Hurricane season isn’t over yet; another depression forms

NEW ORLEANS – Hurricane season doesn’t officially end until the end of the month and this already active season still doesn’t want to settle down just quite yet.

Tropical depression 19 formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean early Monday morning and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting the depression to become Tropical Storm Rina as early as Monday evening.

2017 has seen the most named storms in the Atlantic Basin since 2012, when Tropical Storm Tony closed out the season in late October. While it’s uncommon to see storms during the month of November, it isn’t unheard of which is why the hurricane season runs through the end of the month.

As for tropical depression 19, the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows some slow strengthening over the course of the next 72 hours as the system picks up speed and moves north.

By Thursday, the system should transition into an extra-tropical cyclone as it merges with a cold front and races towards the United Kingdom.