Cab driver robbed at knifepoint in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – A cab driver picked up a man who held a knife to his throat and robbed him in Algiers early this morning.

The robbery occurred at the intersection of Cypress Acres Drive and Vespasian Boulevard just before 4:15 a.m. on November 6, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The cab driver picked up the robber at a gas station and drove him to the intersection without incident.

Once the cab arrived, the robber grabbed the cab driver from behind, put a knife to his throat, and demanded money.

The cab driver handed over an undetermined amount of money, and the robber fled.