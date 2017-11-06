Big Beaks are always in fashion at Louisiana Renaissance Festival in Hammond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, La - If you've got the time to go back in time.

It's a friendly time.

And it's totally time for you to take time and go to the Louisiana Renaissance Festival.

It's a festival the size of the Superdome. The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is ready to take you, your family, your friends, everybody on the trip of a life time. And so is WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood.

When you arrive, when you come through the castle that's the front door, you'll see people all dressed up with the perfect place to go.

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is more than a festival. It's a theme park.

It's a theatre.

It's a shopping extravaganza. Where else can you shop for stuff from the 1500's?

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is also like a history book that comes to life when you walk through it.

It happens every fall. That's when the Village of Albright pops up in this corner of Hammond, Louisiana.

The people who give it life, the villagers who want to welcome you and your family are more than 600 creative artists and entertainers who really do have a lot of life and a lot to offer you.

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays through December 10.

It opens at 9:45 Saturday and Sunday mornings.

And the gates close at sunset.

And that's rain or shine.

Yes, it really did rain back in the 16th century!

As for what it costs to get in for the day, for adults, it's $20.

For kids, it's $12.

And for kids under six, it's free.

For directions, all you have to do is click right here.