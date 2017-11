× American Idol set to make ABC premiere on March 11

NEW ORLEANS – ABC just announced that the “American Idol” reboot on ABC will premiere on Sunday, March 11.

The show will feature celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

Ryan Seacrest will return as the show’s host.

Auditions were held in New Orleans, and the celebrity judges came for them.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez interviewed them.

Check it out:

