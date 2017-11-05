× Still too high a climb: Tigers fall to Tide, again

The message from LSU head coach Ed Orgeron after a 24-10 loss to Alabama was optimism.

“We’re coming,” said Orgeron. “We’re coming.”

But, again on the first Saturday of November, LSU had fallen to Alabama for a 7th consecutive time.

A three yard touchdown run by Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts late in the third quarter gave Alabama a 21-3 lead.

One minute, seven seconds later, LSU scored its first touchdown against Alabama in two seasons on a 2 yard touchdown run by running back Darrel Williams. Williams’ 54 yard run on a direct snap two plays earlier set up the score.

LSU outgained Alabama 306 total yards to 299.

The star of the game was Tide punter J.K. Scott, who booted 8 times for an average of 51.6 yards a punt.

There was one turnover in the game, and it was costly. On the second to last play of the first quarter, LSU quarterback Danny Etling was intercepted by Alabama’s Ronnie Harrison at the Tiger 37 yard line.

Early in the second quarter, Bama running back Bo Scarbrough scored on a 9 yard run.

The defeated Tigers were undaunted.

“Coach O is building something special here,” said defensive line Rashard Lawrence.