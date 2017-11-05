× Like science? Go check out some cutting edge scientific innovations being developed in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans BioInnovation Center will present it’s “Innovation Louisiana” summit. This summit will highlight cutting edge scientific innovations being developed in the Louisiana region.

The aim of Innovation Louisiana is to showcase groundbreaking research being done around the state. This flagship event also educates biotech innovators on the latest and greatest in the science & technology world.

The Center’s two largest events of the year during this summit will bill open to the public. The two large events are: “The University Tech showcase” and the “BioChallenge competition.” These events will bring together entrepreneurs, university researchers, students, clinicians, investors, and the general business community to provide support to science startup that are developing new life-saving technologies.

“The University Tech Showcase and BioChallenge competition aren’t just for scientists,” said Aaron Miscenich, President of the New Orleans BioInnovation Center. “They are for anyone who wants to celebrate innovation and entrepreneurship in our state, and to help us build a stronger regional economy.

The events will take place on Wednesday, November 8th at The Joy Theater beginning at 9 am.

For more information, click HERE.