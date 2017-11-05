× JPSO: Detective shot Harvey man after he pointed gun at deputies

Harvey, La. – A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Jefferson Parish.

According to Sheriff Joe Lopinto, two JPSO detectives responded to a complaint in the 1100 block of Tallow Tree Dr. in Harvey around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

They saw a man, later identified as 20-year-old Demone Carto of Harvey, involved in a “hand-to-hand drug transaction.”

Both detectives identified themselves as law enforcement and tried going up to Carto. That’s when investigators say Carto threw about 20 grams of marijuana on the ground, pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, and pointed it at the deputies.

One of the officers fired three shots from his service weapon and hit Carto in the lower back. Carto was taken to University Hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office says all evidence and witness statements suggest the force used was reasonable. Carto will be charged when he’s released from the hospital.

29.901086 -90.059873