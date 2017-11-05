Celebrating Louisiana seafood at ‘Bucktown Seafood Festival’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKTOWN, La.-- For the past 20 years, Bucktown has been celebrating eveything seafood with their annual Bucktown Seafood Festival.

"We've had a lot of changes this year. Our focus was to change up our food vendors. We have four new food vendors, and we added a "Little Shrimper Village" for families to go and get out of the sun, " Jon Milliken with the Bucktown Seafood Festival said.

Folks enjoyed the variety of seafood dishes including oysters, crawfish, shrimp, and catfish.

"This is where it all began here in Bucktown, where the seafood came off the boats from the Lake. Bucktown's a great community with wonderful seafood, " Kevin Benner with the St. Louis King of France Men's Club.

In addition to the delicious seafood, this festival also included performances by Amanda Shaw and The Bucktown All-Stars.

The festival ends on Sunday night at 9 p.m. The festival is being held at St. Louis King of France School in Bucktown.