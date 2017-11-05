Are the Saints going to the superbowl? According to the stats, they are

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints are now the third team in the Super Bowl era to start a season 0-2, and win six in a row after. The other two teams in that category, the '93 Cowboys and the '07 Giants went on to win the Championship.

According to Saints fans, this is the year the team will be the third team to make history.

"We're going to the Super Bowl baby, 2018 is our year!" said Helen Archer.

"The offense is coming together to get the job done and the defense is outstanding this year," said Saints fan Carlie Digh.

Among players that fans were the most impressed with during Sunday's game against NFC South rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Alvin Kamara and Marshawn Lattimore continue to be fan favorites.

The Saints play next Sunday in Buffalo against the Bills, at noon CST.