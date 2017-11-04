1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Lacombe home
LACOMBE, La. – A man is dead and four others are injured after a Friday night shooting at a home in Lacombe.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 27600 block of Mirmar Street.
Deputies say they found multiple victims when they arrived, including a man who was pronounced dead on scene. He is believed to have forced his way into the home.
Three men and a woman who’d been shot were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are trying to determine if there are any other possible suspects involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call (985)-898-2338 or 911.
30.309316 -89.942919