1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Lacombe home

LACOMBE, La. – A man is dead and four others are injured after a Friday night shooting at a home in Lacombe.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 27600 block of Mirmar Street.

Deputies say they found multiple victims when they arrived, including a man who was pronounced dead on scene. He is believed to have forced his way into the home.

Three men and a woman who’d been shot were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are any other possible suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call (985)-898-2338 or 911.

