World’s Longest Poboy stretches whole block of Royal Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Today is World Sandwich Day, and in New Orleans, we celebrated with a poboy. A really, really big poboy.

Here it is, stretched out along an entire block of Royal Street in the French Quarter.

It's 352 feet and 11 inches long.

Before it was eaten, it had five different meats and was dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and, of course, Blue Plate Mayo, the sponsor of the event.

Leidenheimer and Chisesi Brothers also came together to make the sandwich possible.