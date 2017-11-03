× Woman rescued from overturned SUV in N.O. East canal

NEW ORLEANS – Firefighters rescued a woman trapped in an overturned SUV that was submerged in a canal in New Orleans East this morning.

The vehicle crossed a wide embankment before sinking into the canal near the intersection of Mayo Boulevard and the I-10 Service Road shortly after 7 a.m.

One woman was able to climb out of the vehicle, but one woman remained inside and had to be rescued.

No injuries were reported in the accident.