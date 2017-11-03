The Covington Lions top the Mandeville Skippers 27-7
-
Annual St. Tammany Parish Fair kicks off in Covington
-
Covington defeats St. Paul’s in prep football
-
Riverside shuts out Mandeville in Jamboree week football
-
Covington shuts out Holy Cross 6-0 in prep football
-
John Curtis blanks Covington 7-0 in Jamboree week
-
-
Sandbags available across Southeast Louisiana
-
Help out Harvey victims by donating to Second Harvest Food Bank
-
Louisiana State Police: Two killed in separate crashes in one night on North Shore
-
Litmus test: Raiders to St Paul’s in Jamboree
-
News with a Twist Live Tonight at the Covington Trailhead
-
-
Mandeville gets a big win over St. Paul’s 28-14 on FNF
-
Fontainebleau beats Mandeville 28-17
-
The longest NFL underdog streaks over the last 20 years