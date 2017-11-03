Suspect arrested in New Orleans bank robbery case

NEW ORLEANS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday, Nov. 3, that a suspect was in custody in connection with a bank robbery that occurred the previous day.

FBI agents identify the suspect as 40-year-old Eddie James of New Orleans.

Agent say James was arrested without incident in the Shreveport/Bossier City area by Louisiana State Police.

According to the FBI, James entered the Fidelity Bank in the 1200 block of South Carrollton Avenue at about 10:00 Thursday morning, Nov. 3. Agents say James handed the teller a demand note and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. Agents did not say whether James was armed or indicated to the teller that he was carrying any sort of weapon.

The FBI New Orleans Violent Crime Task Force and the New Orleans Police department worked together on the investigation.

The United States Attorney’s Office in New Orleans will handle the prosecution of the case.