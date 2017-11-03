× NOPD searches for juvenile missing from the 5th District

New Orleans- The NOPD is asking for your help in locating a 16-year-old girl, missing since Thursday.

Investigators say that Kania Lucien’s mother went to McDonogh 35 High School to pick her daughter up from school at about 3:30 p.m.

When she arrived she was notified the victim left school, even after knowing her mother would be there to pick her up.

The victim’s mother tried to contact her several times, but did not get a response.

Lucien is described as 5’7 tall, weighing 120 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.