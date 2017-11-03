Man wanted for stealing safe from friend’s home

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man suspected of stealing a safe from a friend’s house.

The theft occurred after a football game on October 30 at a home in the 6000 block of Carlisle Street, according to the NOPD.

The victim said that he and 46-year-old Lee Michael Mouton returned to his home around 10 p.m., and at that time, the victim retrieved some money from the safe.

The victim told investigators that he considered Mouton a close friend, and said he felt safe showing Mouton where the safe and the key to the safe were.

When the victim woke up the next morning, Mouton and the safe were missing.

Surveillance video showed Mouton leaving the residence carrying a backpack that appeared to contain a large object believed to be the safe.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lee Michael Mouton is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.