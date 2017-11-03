Homeowner arrested after pulling gun on teens who ‘toilet papered’ his house

MANDEVILLE, La. – An irate homeowner who armed himself with a handgun and chased down a group of teenagers after they rolled his house is behind bars for aggravated assault.

The armed confrontation came in response to what Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker said was the group of teens “yearly ritual of ‘rolling or toilet papering’ of homes of fellow students” in the early morning hours of October 27.

Craig Scott apparently didn’t think it was funny.

Scott armed himself with a semiautomatic handgun and chased down the group of teens, according to Sticker.

After he caught up to the group in another section of the neighborhood, Scott pulled his vehicle across the road to block their exit, got out, and confronted the teens with his handgun.

Scott was arrested on November 2 and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and obstruction of a roadway.

“Though he had ample opportunity, Mr. Scott never once called 911 or requested police assistance,” Sticker said. “The end clearly did not justify the means this situation.”

The teens still may face charges, since “rolling” a house is technically considered criminal mischief, according to Sticker.