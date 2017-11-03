Get a FREE sub as Subway goes global on National Sandwich Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's National Sandwich Day.

Take a bite. Celebrate the day.

And the day is going global. At 40,000 locations around the world.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has the address for you.

It's where you can celebrate National Sandwich Day and get a FREE sub.

You can probably guess the place.

It's Subway.

Here's how the deal works.

You go to Subway and buy any sub. And you get yourself a 30-ounce drink. And that's how you get a free sub.

It's a sweet deal that gets even sweeter. When you go to Subway for the free sub deal, Subway donates a meet to Feeding America.

Feeding America is a non-profit that operates more than 200 food banks across the country. Because of Feeding America, more than 46 million people get to eat.

Feeding America's food, with help now from you and Subway, goes to food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters across America.

Across America, more than 41 million people are hungry every day.

That's hungry kids, seniors. That's why Feeding America exists.

And that's how you can celebrate National Sandwich Day at Subway and share the love.

If you want to continue sharing after today, you can by clicking here to connect to Feeding America.

You can find a foodbank, read hunger blogs, find out what you can do and find out what Feeding America is doing to put food on Americans tables right here, right now.

This is the second year Subway has partnered with Feeding America on National Sandwich Day.

Last year, Subway wound up donating $1 million to hungry folks.