Cookin’ with Nino: Cabbage Roll Casserole

Cabbage Roll Casserole



Ingredients:

1 lb lean ground beef

1 large white onion, chopped finely

1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

cracked black pepper, to taste

2 jars (25 ounces each) Sal & Judy’s pasta sauce

1/2 cup rice

3 bags (10 ounces each) shredded cabbage

Instructions:

In a medium saute pan, brown ground beef and drain excess fat. Add chopped onions, salt and pepper. Cook until onions start to wilt. Add pasta sauce and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add cabbage and rice. In a large casserole dish pour mixture. Cover and bake at 325 degrees F for 1 1/2 hours.

