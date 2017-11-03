Cookin’ with Nino: Cabbage Roll Casserole

Posted 11:10 AM, November 3, 2017, by

Cabbage Roll Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb lean ground beef
  • 1 large white onion, chopped finely
  • 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 2 jars (25 ounces each) Sal & Judy’s pasta sauce
  • 1/2 cup rice
  • 3 bags (10 ounces each) shredded cabbage

Instructions:

In a medium saute pan, brown ground beef and drain excess fat.  Add chopped onions, salt and pepper.  Cook until onions start to wilt.  Add pasta sauce and cook for 5 minutes.  Remove from heat and add cabbage and rice.  In a large casserole dish pour mixture.  Cover and bake at 325 degrees F for 1 1/2 hours.

*******

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.

Related stories