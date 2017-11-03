Cookin’ with Nino: Cabbage Roll Casserole
Cabbage Roll Casserole
Ingredients:
- 1 lb lean ground beef
- 1 large white onion, chopped finely
- 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
- cracked black pepper, to taste
- 2 jars (25 ounces each) Sal & Judy’s pasta sauce
- 1/2 cup rice
- 3 bags (10 ounces each) shredded cabbage
Instructions:
In a medium saute pan, brown ground beef and drain excess fat. Add chopped onions, salt and pepper. Cook until onions start to wilt. Add pasta sauce and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add cabbage and rice. In a large casserole dish pour mixture. Cover and bake at 325 degrees F for 1 1/2 hours.
