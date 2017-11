Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- News with a Twist had some very special guests Friday afternoon.

Students from CHEF of GNO Homeschool toured the WGNO-News with a Twist studio, then sat down to watch the live News with a Twist show at 5 p.m.

No Friday is complete without a dance party, so the kids hopped up with Tamica Lee and LBJ to have some fun.

Thanks for visiting!