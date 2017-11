× Building evacuated after explosion at LSU Law School

BATON ROUGE – An explosion on the campus of LSU Law School has injured three people.

Workers were reportedly doing maintenence of some kind when the explosion occurred this morning and filled the building with smoke, according to WBRZ.

Despite the smoke, the explosion did not start a fire.

The injured workers were taken to a hospital with a burn unit, according to WBRZ.

The building was evacuated.