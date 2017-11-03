× Boudin, Bourbon & Beer is back with 60 chefs, boudin dishes, unlimited beer, spirits & music

New Orleans — Emeril Lagasse Foundation tickets for Boudin, Bourbon & Beer 2017 are still on sale for $125 online at Ticketmaster.com! The annual outdoor fundraising event returns to Champions Square on Friday, Nov. 3, bringing together the best of the South’s food, drink and entertainment for the ultimate Louisiana-inspired culinary celebration. The music headliners: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Langhorne Slim & the Law, Kristin Diable and Silverado Pickups

Now in its seventh year, Emeril Lagasse Foundation’s Boudin, Bourbon & Beer has become one of New Orleans’ biggest bashes, featuring over 60 of the region’s most acclaimed chefs who are challenged to create unique dishes using Louisiana’s favorite artisanal sausage.

Award-winning chefs, including New Orleans-based Nina Compton, Justin Devillier, Isaac Toups, Tory McPhail and more, will join Chef Emeril Lagasse along with event co-chairs Donald Link, Stephen Stryjewski and John Currence.

In addition to top culinary talent, Boudin, Bourbon & Beer will feature open bars stocked with an unlimited variety of local craft beers, premium spirits, fine wines and more provided by sponsors Abita Beer, Buffalo Trace, Au Bon Climat, Justin Vineyards & Winery, Landmark Vineyards and FIJI Water. The night under the stars will also showcase a cigar tasting tent hosted by sponsor Nat Sherman, a silent auction and merchandise. Stay tuned, as this year’s music lineup will be announced in September.

Last year, nearly 5,000 guests attended Boudin, Bourbon & Beer, many of whom traveled from across the country to partake in the one of a kind boudin bash. The event kicks off the Foundation’s two-night signature fundraising weekend and is followed by the nationally recognized wine auction and gala dinner, Carnivale du Vin. The 2016 fundraising weekend raised $3 million for children’s charities.

All proceeds from Boudin, Bourbon & Beer benefit Emeril Lagasse Foundation, and admission includes all food, beverage and entertainment. For more information about the event, visit BoudinBourbonandBeer.com.

About Emeril Lagasse Foundation:

Founded in 2002 by Chef Emeril Lagasse and his wife Alden, Emeril Lagasse Foundation is a 501c(3) public charity headquartered in New Orleans. The Foundation’s mission is to create opportunities to inspire, mentor and enable youth to reach their full potential through culinary, nutrition and arts education with a focus on life skills development. Since its inception, Emeril Lagasse Foundation has granted more than $8 million to several children’s charities to support culinary, nutrition and arts programs. The Foundation was recognized as the 2016 Nonprofit of the Year by Louisiana Association of Non-Profit Organizations. To learn more about the Foundation and its beneficiaries, visit Emeril.org, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.