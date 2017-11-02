Would you eat it? Butterfinger Truffles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is betrayed by the Butterfinger. A simple recipe gone oh, so, wrong. What started as a leftover use for Halloween Candy turned into a tooth-breaking mess! The balls seemed to have hardened too much in the fridge. Taylor's tip: try and leave them out instead of refrigerating them. If you try it, Let us know how it goes!

Butterfinger Truffles

1 lb. candy corn

16 oz. jar creamy peanut butter

dipping chocolate

Melt candy corn in microwave for 1 minute, stirring every 15 seconds.

Mix in the peanut butter.

Chill for a couple of minutes in freezer.

Form the peanut butter mixture into small balls, set on wax or dipping paper, and place in refrigerator while preparing chocolate.

Melt dipping chocolate as directed on packaging.

Use a fork to dip chilled butterfingers balls in chocolate.

Set on wax paper and let harden!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!