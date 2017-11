Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Il -- Blink and you'll miss it! A 23 year old from Korea has set a new world record for solving the Rubik's Cube.

He does it so fast, those around him didn't even realize what happened!

Professional 'speedcuber' SeungBeon Cho solved the puzzle in 4.59 seconds.

When the rest of the room realizes just how quickly he did it, everyone bursts into applause and breaks out their cells phones for pictures.

Cho broke his record in Chicago, at the World Cube Association's ChicaGhosts 2017.